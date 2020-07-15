PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – School districts around Oregon are beginning to share plans for students this fall, including in Portland, Beaverton, and Salem-Keizer, some of the state’s largest districts.
The districts say plans are tentative and will rely on additional guidance from state officials. Most districts have said they will provide options for parents to keep their kids at home.
In Beaverton, parents right now can expect to see a hybrid model, where students will eventually attend classes in-person two days a week, split into two groups of cohorts, and learn from home the other three days. That’s similar to the proposal put forward by Portland Public Schools, in which students will attend classes either Monday and Tuesday or Thursday and Friday, with Wednesday reserved for cleaning and sanitizing.
Beaverton also adds the option of a fully-online virtual school staffed by Beaverton teachers. Both districts will have classrooms with limited capacity to allow for physical distancing.
“We've worked out how big our classrooms are, how much usable space there is and determined we could get about 17-20 kids in a classroom,” Shellie Bailey-Shah with the Beaverton School District said.
In the Salem-Keizer District, parents will also be able to choose between a hybrid model and a full-virtual learning experience. The difference there will be kids in kindergarten through second grade. The district plans for them to attend class in person four days a week to help maintain their core education foundation.
All three districts will submit their final blueprints to the Oregon Department of Education by Aug. 14.
“I think it's good,” Gina Erdmann, a parent of a student in Portland Public Schools, said. “I think it's reasonable. I'm a little concerned that it's all for nothing and we're going to end up closed down again.”
In Portland schools, classroom capacity will be a particular challenge. At a board meeting on Tuesday night, one principal said that some of his classrooms would go from having 30 or more students inside to just seven to 10 students to ensure appropriate physical distancing guidelines.
(1) comment
I am SO grateful that I do not have any children to feed to the State Indoctrination Machine.
