VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – An in-person racing event in Vancouver is expected to bring out nearly 700 people, which is a promising sign for runner and multi-sport athletes.
The Spring Classic is taking place at Vancouver Lake Park on Sunday morning. There’s a 5k, 10k, half marathon and duathlon happening. This is a huge event in our area for those who haven’t toed the line at a live multi-sport event in about a year and a half.
Rolf Vellek told FOX 12 he’s done about a dozen virtual events the past 13 months, but he’s ready for the real deal.
“Everybody is chomping at the bit to get out there so very excited, especially after 19 months of no in person multi-sport,” said Vellek.
Race Director Karissa Schoene says Why Racing has had some pandemic practice by putting on an 800 person run event just last month. And although the pre-race info e-mail is a little longer than usual, Schoene says the live race experience doesn’t have to be compromised during these abnormal times.
She told FOX 12 wave starts help spread everybody out on the course and athletes have to answer pre-race screening questions.
“You're gonna answer four questions, make sure that you haven’t been exposed, aren’t exposed, you’re safe to come in, and you’re gonna get your temperature taken,” said Schoene.
Those who aren’t racing are required to wear a mask.
Schoene said they’ve had great experiences at the two other modified in-person events they’ve organized. That face that Washington moved into Phase Three a couple weeks back will help increase the sizes of the start waves.
Instead of 500 athletes starting per hour, events can now have 750 athletes start per hour.
