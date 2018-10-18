SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Hopeful Oregonians are trying their luck as two lotteries now top hundreds of millions of dollars.
The Mega Millions Jackpot is at an all-time high of $970 million, according to lottery officials. The Powerball lottery is at $430 million.
The drawings are within a day of each other and, when combined, total more than a billion dollars.
The last person in Oregon to win Powerball bought their ticket from a Circle K convenience store in Salem and took home more than $150 million. FOX 12 visited stores around the area and asked customers what they would do with the money.
“I would definitely retire early,” one customer said. “And spend the rest of that money traveling the world.”
A second customer echoed his thoughts.
“Non-stop,” the customer said, referencing his travel plans. “Europe, Italy.”
Oregon Lottery spokesperson Chuck Baumann says the Mega Millions is at an all-time high with the second largest U.S. Jackpot ever.
Two jackpots being drawn within just a day of each other - could you have the winning ticket? Mega Millions is at $970 million, Powerball is at $430 million.... what would you do with the money? And what do you think the odds are of winning? Full story at 10 @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/KlHTcXvE3s— Sarah Hurwitz (@sehurwitz) October 19, 2018
Baumann says he has never seen two large drawings like this at the same time.
“That’s crazy,” Baumann said. ‘You know, you start adding those together and that’s an enormous prize … usually one is up there and the other one is not quite there.”
FOX 12 asked Baumann the odds of a person winning both if they bought a Powerball ticket and a Mega Millions ticket.
“It’s one in 88 quadrillion,” Baumann said.
If that were to happen, the winner could choose to receive their money in a lump sum or an annuity.
Here’s how those numbers breakdown:
For Mega Millions, it’s a graduated 30-year payment averaging about $22 million a year after taxes. If someone were to take the lump sum, it’d be $373 million after taxes.
Powerball also has a 30-year graduated payment which would average $9.7 million or $168 million for the lump sum after taxes.
The Oregon Lottery suggests winners consult a financial advisor.
The next Mega Millions ticket will be drawn Friday night at 7:59 p.m. The next Powerball ticket will be drawn on Saturday at the same time.
