MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Linfield College sits right in the heart of the Willamette Valley. It’s no surprise, the school is now offering a one-of-a-kind program for its students, winemaking.
“So we’re trying to provide an area of study that really reaches out across multiple areas,” Greg Jones, Director of Wine Education at Linfield College said.
Before this year, students at Linfield could only minor in wine.
But with the help of Jones, they can now get their Bachelor’s degree studying it, or even grab their Master’s too.
It’s called a Five Year Dual Degree Program. It’s the first of its kind in the U.S., according to Jones.
“How that works is, the student would study here for three years and then they would do a one-year study abroad in Europe at a program there, who we’re partnering with, and that one-year study abroad that we accept is their first year of the master’s program in Europe,” Jones said.
After that, they’ll have one more year of studies overseas before coming home with a combined undergraduate and graduate degree.
“It provides a pathway to accelerate by at least one year, but also it gives the students experience in at least three countries, as well as their experience here in Oregon,” Jones said.
Emma Anderson, caught the wine bug early, as a high schooler.
“I have family friends in the industry who started their own vineyard and they asked me to help with their first harvest for their first vintage and I was like yeah, I can help,” Anderson said. “And I just fell in love with it.”
Now a junior at Linfield and likely the first to travel abroad next year for the dual degree program, Anderson said it’s an opportunity her high school self could only ever dream of.
“Getting to learn about the wine and the culture and the history in those countries and learning it hands on, is definitely a plus,” Anderson said.
Anderson, who hopes to own a vineyard one day, said the Linfield program is special because it’s well-rounded. She said it offers teaching in everything from marketing, accounting and even social media for wineries.
“This honestly was like planets kind of aligning for me, because most schools just offer viticulture route or enology route, but since I didn’t have a wine background, I really wanted to learn all of it together,” she said.
“A liberal arts, interdisciplinary wine studies degree, this is the first of its kind in the country,” Jones said.
For more information about Linfield’s wine program, click here.
