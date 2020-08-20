PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland State University discussed its fall plans during a virtual Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday afternoon.
The school will have a “flex” learning schedule, offering four types of courses, including online, in-person, remote learning, or flex courses that let students and staff choose which environment is best to meet academic goals.
The board also spoke about health and safety measures in facilities and their COVID-19 management plans on campus.
“Our buildings will be on electronic access, a PSU card, is required to access our buildings,” a meeting attendee said. “That helps to focus custodial services and the areas that are going to be most heavily used, and allows us to keep track of who's coming and going.”
PSU is slated to begin the semester on Sept. 28.
