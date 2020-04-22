Incoming college freshmen, universities in Oregon prepare for abnormal fall semester

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As we get closer to high school graduation, many students are wondering if this will be the end of remote learning, or if it will continue into college?
This is already a stressful time for any high school senior who’s about to move away from home for the first time and start their college career, but the reality is with the current state of the health crisis, no one knows what fall holds for students.
Universities across Oregon are making arrangements for a possible fall semester off-campus.
“If classes are in person, that would obviously be ideal,” Catianna Kirby, a Stayton High School senior, said.
She’s planning to attend Willamette University, but has serious doubts if she has to begin her freshman year online.
“As someone who’s already tried online school previously, I know that online school doesn’t work for me,” she said. “So if it were to shift to an online learning at home type of deal, then I’d likely also end up going and taking a gap year, so I know that I can succeed on a collegiate level.”
Universities in Oregon have already rolled out new features for prospective students, like virtual tours, but they’re also planning for what learning will look like if social distancing still plays a factor in the fall.
“We may have the ability, if the governor allows us, to open our campuses in Bend and Corvallis to physical learning, but we’re gonna do it in a very safe and socially and physically distanced way,” Steve Clark, the vice president of University Relations and Marketing at Oregon State University, said.
At OSU for instance, where there are more than 20,000 students on their two campuses, this may mean not only separating students in class, but also scheduling more than one session of the same course to accommodate everyone safely.
At Willamette University, where just over 2,000 students are enrolled and the average class size is less than 17, getting back to normal may be a whole lot easier.
“We know that things are going to be different in education, and community, and career after COVID-19," Clark said. "This is a time to prepare for that."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
