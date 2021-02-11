Incoming snow causing delays for some vaccination sites, others open up brand new appointment slots

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The incoming snow is causing delays for people eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
While some sites are opening brand new time slots for appointments, other locations are shutting down completely.
The All4Oregon COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the Oregon Convention Center will be closed Friday for appointments. If you are scheduled for an appointment, you will be contacted for rescheduling.
Also, 8,042 vaccine appointments across OHSU’s three vaccination sites are canceled this weekend and rescheduled for next week because of the weather.
If you were scheduled, you should’ve received an email Wednesday or gotten a phone call or text Thursday morning.
The first and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer’s vaccines will be appropriately stored until next week, according to OHSU, so none of them go to waste.
Meanwhile, as part of the federal retail pharmacy partnership, 103 Safeways and Albertsons in Oregon are receiving vaccine doses right now, and opened their online scheduling portal Thursday evening for appointments to be scheduled as soon as Monday. You can sign up for a Safeway appointment here and an Albertsons appointment here.
Independently owned Health Mart pharmacy locations will also open vaccine appointments in the coming days at eight locations across Oregon, and will continue to add more pharmacies every few weeks.
Additionally, 13 Oregon Costcos are participating.
