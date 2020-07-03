Increase enforcement of Gov. Brown's guidelines in bars, restaurants expected over holiday weekend

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Fourth of July is Saturday and the Oregon Liquor Control Commission is gearing up to spot check bars and restaurants during the holiday weekend.
They're making sure owners are following the OLCC's regulations and implementing the governor's social distancing guidelines.
At Schilling Cider House in Southeast Portland, there are several safety measures in place to keep staff and customers safe - even going beyond what's required of them.
“We actually have this fully extended outdoor seating now, so everything is more than 6 feet apart, we’re actually at 10 feet apart. It’s all table service, so you’re only entering the bar if you’re using the restroom and you must wear a mask," General Manager Jennie Dorsey said.
Dorsey said they're not seating guests inside and even limiting the number of people per group.
“We’re doing groups of five or less just because it is the most safe for my staff and customers. It’s really important that everyone is kept really safe here," she said.
Seeing establishments go above and beyond is what customer Holly Schauer said makes her feel safe gong out to restaurants again.
“You have to check in when you get here, they won’t serve you unless you have a mask. I’ve been to other places like that too. If I went to a place where they didn’t require that, I wouldn’t want to stay, because that shows safety isn’t important to them," Schauer said.
OLCC inspectors will be spot checking bars and restaurants this weekend to enforce their own regulations.
“Namely that’s making sure they’re customers aren’t over consuming and making sure they’re closing at the hours they’re supposed to. For counties in phase 1, that’s 10, for phase 2, that’s midnight,” OLCC spokesperson Mark Pettinger said.
The inspectors will also also being the eyes and ears for Oregon OSHA. They'll make sure the establishments are enforcing social distancing guidelines and requiring employees and customers to wear face coverings.
“It really does come down to that old saying: one bad apple can spoil the whole box. You know if there’s a big problem with one particular bar or restaurant and god forbid that becomes a cluster of COVID-19 cases, it could shut down bars and restaurants again and that would devastate Oregon’s hospitality industry even further than it’s already been devastated," Pettinger said.
Pettinger said while inspectors will be out making sure all of these regulations are being followed, they don't have the authority to write restaurants up. Inspectors will make note of the violation and send it to Oregon OSHA. From there, OSHA will decide whether to write up a citation or fine.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
