Increase in hospitalizations as hazardous air quality alert extended in Portland area

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The hazardous air quality in and around Portland isn’t going away, as an air quality alert has now been extended through at least Thursday.
Doctors in the area say the air quality is a serious issue with negative impacts that should be taken seriously by everyone in the region, regardless of health status.
They say anyone who is exposed to the smoky air can start seeing their health deteriorate with coughing, sneezing, runny noses, and irritated eyes and lungs.
According to doctors, the actual smoke particles are so tiny that they can get through out bodies first line of defense, like nostril hairs. That means those particles get deep down into your lungs, where serious health issues can occur.
The only masks that truly help are N95s which are being used up by healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
FOX 12 on Monday spoke with a doctor at OHSU who says it’s vital that you stay in doors as much as you possibly can and limit any time outdoors if you must leave. The doctor reports an increase in hospitalizations and calls to the doctor because of the smoke.
He said you can take some over the counter medications like eye drops and cough drops to soothe irritated eyes and throats. It’s also a good idea to make sure your air filters are working and don’t need to be replaced.
Regarding long-term health impacts, the doctor said it’s likely this won’t have an impact months or years down the road, but more studies would need to be done on that. He said the masks people use to protect themselves from coronavirus will not help with the wildfire smoke because the particles are so small.
This is now the experience & health / diet knowledge passed down to me from my parents is proving invaluable. By avoiding cardiovascular problems through a non-cholesterol ,non-smoking , non- drinking life way I`m still able to operate the farm & work outside with discomfort but not any life threatening problems.My parents because of their health problems due to lipids & the resulting affects down the road could never handled the present conditions. I`m greatly indebted to them for their painfully acquired knowledge given to me! At 84 I have successfully passed the age when my father had his heart attack with resulting strokes later that forced him to retire much earlier from his construction business than what he wanted.
