SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services says most Oregonian’s who receive increased emergency SNAP benefits will continue to receive them in January.

The ODHS said approximately 382,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $61 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits

“We are grateful to have the opportunity to provide emergency benefits to most SNAP households in Oregon,” said Dan Haun, director of the Oregon Department of Human Services, Self-Sufficiency Program. “We also know that many Oregonians are still struggling to meet their basic needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we encourage them to contact our partners at 211 and the Oregon Food Bank for support during this difficult time.”

The federal government first approved emergency monthly allotments in March 2020. SNAP households will be able to collect the allotments on Jan. 11 while new households will have funds available at the end of the month.