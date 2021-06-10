POLK COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 51 in Polk County on Wednesday, according to Oregon State Police.
At about 11:45 a.m., emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 3. OSP said a preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Trax was southbound when it left the roadway and rolled. The driver, identified by OSP as 74-year-old Richard Davis, of Independence, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office, Polk County Fire and Medics, and ODOT assisted OSP at the crash scene.
