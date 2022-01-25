OREGON-STATE-POLICE-OSP-GENERIC-FILE-2.jpg

POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Highway 18 is back open after a three-hour closure following a deadly two car crash Monday night.

According to Oregon State Police, the crash happened just before 7:50 p.m. when emergency responders were dispatched to a crash near milepost 15, west of Grand Ronde.

Initial investigation showed an eastbound black Toyota Camry 4D driven by Steven Donaldson, 67, of Independence, crossed into the westbound lane for unknown reasons. Donaldson then collided with an oncoming Honda Accord.

Donaldson suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in his vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital.

Oregon State Police did not reveal the condition of the Accord driver or Donaldson’s passenger.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you