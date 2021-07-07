Independence man sentenced to 75 months in prison for second sex abuse conviction

DALLAS, OR (KPTV) – The Polk County District’s Attorney’s Office announced a man from Independence was sentenced to 75 months in prison on Wednesday. Timothy Edward Gonzales was convicted by a jury of two counts of sex abuse in the first degree involving a victim under the age of 14.
Gonzales, 29, will also be required to serve a term of 44 months of post-prison supervision and to register as a sex offender upon his release. The judge ordered that the sentence be served consecutively to a term of imprisonment that Gonzalez is currently serving for his 2018 Polk County convictions of sexual abuse in the first degree and using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.
