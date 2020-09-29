Independent Police Review investigating videos of Portland police conduct in recent protests

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Independent Police Review is investigating at least four videos from the weekend of Sept. 26 and another from the night of Sept. 28 involving the conduct of some Portland police officers.
IPR Deputy Director, Dana Macaulay, said they have taken on 50 cases related to police conduct during protests and rallies since May 2020.
“So, for example, if we are looking at a use of force case generally, was the force used in the incident, and then if so, was the force compliant with the directives and did it meet the bureau’s expectations for conduct of their members,” Macaulay said.
The video from Sept. 28 shows Portland police struggling with 39-year-old D’Mitri Stoyanoff. In the video, he is holding a sign for voter registration.
Stoyanoff is maced, taken down to the ground by a handful of officers, and later arrested. PPB criminally cited Stoyanoff for interfering with a peace officer in Kenton Park.
Stoyanoff said that he was there trying to get people to register to vote.
Macaulay said when IPR reviews cases, it looks at whether or not the officer violated any of PPB’s directives.
“Was the force used in the incident, and then if so, was the force compliant with the directives and did it meet the bureau’s expectation for conduct of their members,” Macaulay said.
Macaulay said they are getting close to wrapping up cases from the start of the summer.
“We’re swamped and understand that there’s a lot of turmoil in the city and we’re trying as best we can to be as quickly responsive to the concerns of the city as we can,” Macaulay said.
Not all cases will be made public. She said the ones that are released will be because of a “compelling public interest in the case.”
Macaulay also clarified that the PPB officers who have been federally deputized by the U.S. Marshals will still be reviewed by IPR if a complaint or case is filed, however they could be charged federally.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.