PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon announced on Tuesday that an Indianapolis man has been charged with three federal felonies. Malik Fard Muhammad, 24, has been charged by criminal complaint with possession of unregistered destructive devices, engaging in civil disorder and obstructing law enforcement and using explosives to commit a federal felony.
According to court documents, Muhammad is alleged to have traveled to Portland with his girlfriend from Indianapolis to violently engaging in civil disorder during riots in 2020.
On September 5, during a large civil disturbance in east Portland, demonstrators threw dangerous objects at police, including commercial grade fireworks, Molotov cocktails, and bottles. Muhammad was present at this event and provided baseball bats to members of the crowd.
On September 23, protesters set fire to and broke windows at the Multnomah County Justice Center. When officers advanced toward the crowd, an individual threw a Molotov cocktail in a large yellow growler that landed in front of the officers, shattered, and exploded into a large fireball. While some officers were able to move out of the way, one officer’s leg caught fire. Several videos obtained by law enforcement show Muhammad throwing the explosive device.
Investigators obtained evidence that Muhammad traveled to Louisville, Kentucky, in August 2020 to meet with extremist groups to conduct firearms and tactical training. Investigators also obtained several public social media posts by Muhammad promoting violence toward law enforcement in other cities including Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Chicago.
Muhammad is also under indictment in Multnomah County Circuit Court for 26 state felonies including attempted aggravated murder, first degree attempted murder, unlawfully manufacturing an explosive device, first degree criminal mischief, riot, and unlawfully possessing a firearm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.