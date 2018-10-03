An aggravated murder suspect is accused of kidnapping, sexually abusing, torturing and killing an 89-year-old Portland woman, according to an indictment.
A grand jury returned a 23-count indictment against 58-year-old Timothy Joseph Mackley on Wednesday. The charges against Mackley include 13 counts of aggravated murder.
Investigators said Mackley entered the northeast Portland home of Marcine Herinck on Sept. 18 or Sept. 19 and kidnapped her.
The indictment alleges Mackley took Herinck from one place to another with the purpose of terrorizing or causing physical injury to her over a six-day period, including sexually abusing her, killing her and then transporting her remains.
Mackley caused her death, according to the indictment, as a result of intentional torture and maiming.
Police asked for the public’s help locating Herinck on Sept. 19 after she was reported as a missing person.
Officers preformed a traffic stop on a car driven by Mackley on the 9200 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard on Sept. 24. During the investigation, Herinck’s body was found in the trunk of the car, according to police.
Mackley was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail without bail. After Wednesday’s indictment, Mackley is now scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday. His charges also include first-degree burglary, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree sexual abuse and abuse of a corpse.
Court records show Mackley was a sex offender with a long criminal history, including convictions for violent sex crimes decades ago, as well as kidnapping in a prior case.
A motive has not been released in this case.
Friends and family remembered Herinck as a caring, giving and cheerful person.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Portland Police Bureau Homicide Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or Erik.Kammerer@portlandoregon.gov.
