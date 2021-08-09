PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - As COVID-19 cases in Oregon surge and hospitals fill up, officials in Multnomah County announced on Monday they are reimplementing an indoor mask mandate.
People 5 and older — vaccinated and unvaccinated — in Multnomah County will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces including stores, restaurants and gyms. The mandate goes into effect on Friday.
In addition, officials say that “for the first time” the mandate will be “accompanied by an enforcement mechanism” that includes up to $1,000 fines.
“The more contagious Delta variant has changed the game. Our hospitals are full,” said Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines. “And we now know that while the vaccine protects us really well from serious illness, it may not always stop us from spreading the virus. An across-the-board mandate buys us time to protect more people with vaccine.’’
The county's decision to reimplement mask mandates comes as Oregon physicians and nurses say they are overwhelmed and that hospital space is severely limited as more and more people need care due to COVID-19.
SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A new rule announced by Governor Kate Brown on Wednesday will require employees in health care settings statewide to either…
As of Friday, 496 people are hospitalized in Oregon due to COVID-19. Based on data from the state health authority, the state’s record of people hospitalized was 622 during November’s surge when vaccine doses were not yet available.
Earlier this month, Gov. Kate Brown announced that the state will require students and staff in K-12 schools to wear masks indoors this fall and that state employees, visitors or customers must wear masks in any indoor state agency regardless of their vaccination status.
In addition the state health authority made a statewide recommendation that people, vaccinated or not, wear masks while in indoor public spaces, but stopped short of reinstating an indoor mask mandate.
The governor said it is up to county officials to implement or issue mask mandates.
Some counties, including Benton, have issued mask mandates for county agency buildings. However, officials say that Multnomah is the first county in the state to require masks in all indoor public spaces.
The U.S. government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said Sunday that he was hopeful the Food and Drug Administration will give full approval to the coronavirus vaccine by month's end and predicted the potential move will spur a wave of vaccine mandates in the private sector as well as schools and universities.
“If we reach high levels of immunity this fall, we might be able to reduce mask use before January,” Vines said. “But if other variants emerge or we see other concerning trends, it could be longer than that.”
Multnomah has the second highest vaccine rate in the state — 75% of adults in the area are fully or partially adults vaccinated.
It is unclear whether statewide coronavirus-related safety measures will be reimplemented, by the governor, if cases and hospitalizations continue to increase.
Officials said that while “nothing is off the table” there is no “hardline” for if and when further statewide safety mandates would return.
(22) comments
Obviously there's no need to ever get vaxed as the restrictions will never go away. As I mentioned previously, don't get the deadly vaccine until ALL restrictions are done away with for good. These stupid democrats just copy what other democrats are doing. Monkey see monkey do!!!
You can get sick with vaccine but wont be sent to the hospital. For my last post.
The goal posts are constantly moving mostly because of anti-vaxxers. If you all got your shots then we wouldn't be in this situation. Yes you can still get sick but you won't be sent to the hospital. You can't complain about the current situation if you are not doing your part to help.
Please, with sugar on top, don't wear your masks. Stop reversing evolution's progress. The world appreciates your sacrifice.
This a load of bull Funny how this surge of Covid corresponds with the surge of illegal aliens.
This comments section went from 11 to 8 in the time I read 11 comments then signed in to add my comment. Hmmm. If covid was super uber bad, you'd think everybody entering this country would be subjected to vax. Since it isn't, its extremely hard to take goal post movers seriously. Btw, with browns new law, how can they be certain everybody will be able to read those mask mandate signs as they enter a business?
Don't you think they would control and protect the border if they really cared about protecting Americans? Democrats should change their party name to Hypocrites.
400 and some hospital out of how many millions that live on that side of the state, please keep your illegal aliens over there we just had 20+ dropped off over here on a truck stop on I-84. Demorat at work.
How much is the illegal alien onslaught is causing the surge in Covid? We can rightly assume they are flocking to Oregon.
A thousand dollar fine for going unmasked, even if you have had Covid and/or the vaccine. :) You can assault a policeman or set fire to a government building for less.
If we reach high levels of immunity this fall, we might be able to reduce mask use before January,” Vines said. “But if other variants emerge or we see other concerning trends, it could be longer than that.”
Yet, they admit that vaccine don't work. Yet they urge vaccines, yet they admit they dont work, yet they urge vaccines, yet they admit they dont work.
Wake up!! people!!
“But if other variants emerge or we see other concerning trends, it could be longer than that.” It all depends on what the politics du jour is.
The tin pot dictators strike again. They obviously don't have clue as what to do since the jab isn't working.
All Democrats much march to the same tune. Are there any people here in Oregon that will resist? I think not. We cannot even get the police to respond to Antifa terrorist attacks on peaceful citizens...oh, that is a separate issue. Or, is it?
Of course there are people that will resist. Unfortunately, its only going to be about 10% to 12% of the population that sticks to their beliefs on the matter.
How about you be completely honest about what is taking up the hospital beds? Its not just COVID patients.
Sorry lefties I’m tired of your little games. Wear a mask if you want that should always be optional. Not doing it for a cold.
Clackamas and Washington county have no mandate. We could all shop in those counties without a mask. Hey spend your money in places that support the way you think. We are never going to win the pandemic race if the government keeps moving the goalpost. There is no incentive to get the vaccine if we are all treated the same. Yes I got the vaccine last February.
Mask mandate starting Friday? Don't you think think that if this 'Delta variant' is as dangerous as they say it is, they would do the mask mandate today right now? Something is not kosher in Denmark.
Nah, they need to get the word out before trying to enforce it. That way nobody is caught off guard and puts up a fight. Announcing it in advance is standard practice, kind of like how grasping at straws to make things look sketchy is standard practice for you.
It's not real clear in the statement if the hospitals are full of covid patients, or gun shot victims.
they are covid related gunshot victims. Just like last time around, every death, be it from old age or suicide and everything in between , was somehow covid related.
