PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - An industry group is renewing a push to allow designated places for people to smoke marijuana in public.
Portland's handful of cannabis cafes closed after a change in the state's clean air laws a couple years ago, but some in the recreational marijuana industry are hoping state legislators will consider changing or making an exception to that law.
"What we have right now is unsustainable," said Sam Chapman, Legislative Director of the New Revenue Coalition. "We have laws that basically make it illegal for you to consume cannabis unless you own your own home."
In mid-December, the New Revenue Coalition hosted a fundraiser to rally support for their efforts to lobby lawmakers.
Supporting those efforts is Jeremy Robbins, a medical marijuana user who isn't allowed to use the product in his federally subsidized housing.
"Not having any options, it feels discriminatory," Robbins said. "Having a space for people to gather where they are using this medicine, where they can interact and talk with others has a huge benefit."
A spokesperson for the Oregon Health Authority said the agency doesn't typically weigh in on legislative decisions, but did say the OHA supports the Indoor Clean Air Act the way it currently is written, and pointed out that no other state has implemented statewide public use of cannabis, and that no one knows the full harms or consequences of expanding the use of cannabis into public spaces.
