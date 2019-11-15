VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A missing Vancouver boater has been found safe.
Police asked for the public’s help searching for 47-year-old Frank Pacheco after he was last seen Thursday, aboard his 1966 Fairliner motorboat.
Pacheco is an inexperienced boater and the final destination of his voyage was unknown, according to police.
On Sunday police reported Pacheco was safe and headed home.
