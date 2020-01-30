PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Happy birthday to Inji.
The Oregon Zoo’s oldest animal resident is celebrating her 60th birthday.
Inji, a Sumatran orangutan, turned 60 this month. She is believed to be the oldest orangutan in the world, according to zoo officials.
“Inji’s in amazing shape for her age,” said Asaba Mukobi, the zoo’s senior primate keeper. “She has no major health concerns — she isn’t taking any special medication. Her age and remarkable condition say a lot about the quality of care she’s received over the years.”
Inji’s actual date of birth is not known. She was born in the wild around 1960, came to the U.S. through the wild animal trade – which was legal at the time – and brought to the zoo by her owner in 1961.
She was estimated to be around a year old when she arrived at the zoo Jan. 30, 1961.
Inji is currently off-view as the zoo completes work on its new Primate Forest area, featuring expanded and improved spaces for chimps and orangutans.
Zoo officials said that while the pet trade is now illegal, it does still exist.
Both the Sumatran and Bornean orangutan species are considered critically endangered, with fewer than 15,ooo Sumatran and 55,000 Bornean orangutans believed to remain.
