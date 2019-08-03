WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters say seven people were injured, with three of them transported to the hospital, after a crash Saturday morning on Highway 47 south of Forest Grove.
The crash occurred just after 8 a.m. on the highway near Southwest Klickitat Avenue in the community of Dilley, according to Forest Grove Fire & Rescue.
Photos tweeted from the scene showed a damaged pickup truck and SUV.
Firefighters say minor and moderate injuries were reported.
At one point, Highway 47 was closed while crews worked at the scene. It has since been reopened to traffic.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
