VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A neighbor dispute in Vancouver led to a shooting that injured one person and left another dead, according to deputies.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Northeast 174th Avenue.
According to the sheriff’s office, an ongoing neighbor dispute resulted in an attempted murder-suicide.
The sheriff's office said there is a served protection order between the suspect and the victim, which names the victim as the protected person.
Deputies said the suspect walked across the street and shot the victim while he was mowing his lawn.
After shooting the victim, the suspect then turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.
The victim was taken to the hospital. He is in critical condition, according to Peacehealth officials.
The suspect died at the scene.
No further information was released.
FOX 12 spoke with a woman who says she’s the victim’s daughter-in-law. She was on her way to the hospital to see him.
The woman did not want to interviewed on camera, but said she is shocked by what happened. She said as far as she knew, the two men had a history of problems but haven’t had any recent issues.
Those who live in the area are also surprised to see this.
“I just hope everything will be fine. I hope somebody who has been shot will be all right and in good shape and it’s just very strange for us, I guess and actually the reason, I just don’t know. I just hope it gets figured out quickly,” said neighbors Valerie and Lyuda Popenko.
The Clark County Major Crimes Team is investigating.
Anyone who witnessed the confrontation between the neighbors is asked to contact Sgt. Todd Barsness at 360-397-2020.
