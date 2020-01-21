ESTACADA, OR (KPTV) - An injured bald unfortunately passed away after it was rescued by a deputy near Estacada, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.
The injured bald eagle was located near Highway 211 and Hillockburn Road.
The deputy who located the bald eagle contacted Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife and Portland Audubon for help in safely capturing the bird.
It was taken to be rehabilitated, but the sheriff's office told FOX 12 that the bird later died from its injuries.
