ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - An injured bald eagle is getting the care it needs after being rescued by an Oregon State Police trooper in Albany.
OSP said Albany Eastern Rail Road Signal and Track Inspector Ron West notified them on Wednesday about an injured bald eagle that was unable to fly.
West reported that the bird hopped away from him off the tracks and into some bushes. He then called OSP.
Trooper Rich Culley responded to the area and located the injured bird.
OSP said Trooper Culley took the bird, affectionately named "Tracks," back to the Albany Area Command office.
OSP Fish & Wildlife Senior Trooper Steven Kenyon then made arrangements for Tracks to be taken to Chintimini Wildlife Center for rehabilitation.
According to OSP, the bald eagle appeared to have an injured wing. No word on how the bird was injured.
