Injured climber rescued on Mount Hood

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KPTV) – The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said one man is recovering after falling while climbing Mount Hood.
On Wednesday evening the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office received a report that 28-year-old George Stevens fell from the Hogsback snow ridge in the Mount Hood crater and slid into the Devils Kitchen fumarole. He landed on rocks deep in the cavity and had serious injuries.
Stevens and his two friends started for the summit late in the day. When they reached the Hogsback snow ridge the surface was slick with frozen ice. Stevens attempted to snowboard down from this ridge, but lost his edge and slid out of control into the open fumarole a few hundred feet below.
A fumarole is a fissure in the rock that vents hot, toxic gasses and melts large cavities deep underneath the snow that can open up into steep holes.
One rescuer wearing a respirator and using gas monitors was lowered to Stevens around midnight. The team stabilized Stevens and hoisted him to the surface. Using ropes, the rescuers then lowered him down steep ice slopes to the top of the Palmer ski lift, where he was transferred to a snow cat that transported him to Timberline Lodge parking lot and a waiting ambulance.
This was the third rescue on Mount Hood in five days.