SEATTLE, WA (KPTV) – An amazing rescue out of Olympic National Park in Washington after a man crawled for hours to get cell service to call 911.
The U.S. Coast Guard was able to evacuate the injured hiker Saturday near Olympic National Park.
They say the 26-year-old man fractured his ankle while hiking Duckabush Trail, west of Hood Canal.
Coast Guard officials say the man crawled for eight hours until he could call 911.
The man was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and is reported to be in stable condition.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
