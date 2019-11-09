COWLITZ COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Traffic was blocked for hours Saturday morning following a three-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 5 near Longview.
Just after 5:30 a.m., multiple emergency crews responded to the crash involving two cars and a semi-truck near Exit 36.
Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said three people were taken to Peace Health St. John's Medical Center for treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
According to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, the crash caused heavy damage to a Honda Accord, moderate damage to another passenger car, and damage to the rear axle of the semi-truck's trailer.
Two lanes of northbound I-5 were closed while Washington State Patrol troopers investigated the crash.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn said the driver of the Honda is facing a charge of driving under the influence.
Trooper Finn also said that the Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney will determine if the driver will face a charge of vehicular assault.
The investigation is ongoing.
