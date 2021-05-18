Injured logger rescued from Williams Lake area east of Molalla

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A logger was hospitalized with serious injuries Monday after nearly three dozen first responders worked about seven hours to rescue them in a Clackamas County wilderness area.
According to the Molalla Fire District, fire officials responded at 10:15 a.m. to a report of an injured logger around the Williams Lake area, which is east of Molalla and was heavily damaged by the 2020 wildfires.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found the logger trapped about one mile into a deep ravine. An action plan was made to help the logger and many more personnel responded. The fire crews, with the assistance of other loggers and Weyerhaeuser employees, hiked for approximately an hour through heavy tree fall to locate the injured logger and provide medical treatment.
The logger was safely extricated from the bottom of the ravine and taken up the mountain area. The logger was then transported by a LifeFlight helicopter to a local trauma hospital. Their injuries were described as serious. The logger was not identified by Molalla Fire District, and their current condition is not known.
In total, 35 responders worked for about seven hours to help the logger to safety. Members of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office, Clackamas County SAR, Canby Fire District, Colton Fire District, Mountain Rescue Team and CSAR also responded to assist in the rescue.
