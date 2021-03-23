SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Crews have responded to a two-alarm fire at a seed cleaning facility near Silverton Tuesday morning.
Metcom 911 told FOX 12 that Silverton Fire and several other neighboring agencies have responded to 13166 Riches Road Northeast after an explosion and fire were reported at a facility.
The fire is currently at a second alarm.
Metcom 911 says injuries have been reported, but the extent of the injuries is not known at this time.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office has responded to assist with traffic control.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.