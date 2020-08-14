ONTARIO, OR (KPTV) - An inmate of the Snake River Correctional Institution in eastern Oregon died after having tested positive for COVID-19.
The Oregon Department of Corrections reported Friday that the inmate died in the infirmary on Wednesday. The man was between 60 and 70 years old.
The medical examiner will determine the man’s official cause of death, according to the DOC.
No further details, including the man's name or when he tested positive, were released.
In a release Friday reporting the inmate’s death, the DOC outlined COVID-19-related safety measures in place at Oregon prisons, including the continuous cleaning and disinfecting of the institutions, health screening processes before staff can enter the facilities and no visitors allowed at the prisons.
Additionally, the DOC requires employees and inmates to wear masks if they can’t maintain 6 feet of social distancing, and masks are mandatory in health services areas, some workspaces and in food service areas.
The Oregon Department of Corrections previously reported an in-custody death involving an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Oregon State Penitentiary in May.
The DOC, prior to COVID-19, would issue press releases when an in-custody death occurred that included the person’s name, county of conviction, sentence length and date of birth. Now, “In order to balance the desire for transparency with our legal obligation to protect personal health information, we have changed the AIC death notification process when someone dies who has tested positive for COVID-19.”
