MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – An inmate who walked away from the Marion County Transition Center Thursday morning is back in custody.
Deputies asked the public for help finding Mark Alvarado, 44, after they say he walked away from the facility at around 6 a.m.
Alvarado was being held at the center on a probation violation.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office reported Friday morning that Alvarado was arrested by Salem police and booked into the county jail around 6 p.m. Thursday.
The Marion County Transition Center holds up to 144 inmates who are transitioning from jail back into public life. According to deputies, it is a minimum custody facility that offers programs and work opportunities during an inmate’s transition.
