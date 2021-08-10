PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An inmate who had walked away from the Columbia River Correctional Institution in Portland on Tuesday is back in custody, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.
Quoc Nguyen, 52, walked away from an onsite work crew at approximately 11:30 a.m. and went south. Nguyen was in custody on three counts of delivery of methamphetamine, one count of delivery of cocaine, and one count of felon with a weapon from Multnomah County.
He is 5’8” tall and weighs 208 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with “inmate” stenciled in orange on the knee, a blue t-shirt, a yellow vest and a yellow vest sweatshirt.
On Wednesday at 2:49 p.m., Nguyen was arrested by Oregon State Police and the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office.
(2) comments
"He is 5’8” tall and weighs 208 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with “inmate” stenciled in orange on the knee, a blue t-shirt, a yellow vest and a yellow vest sweatshirt."
Now wearing denim cut-off shorts and a blue T-Shirt.
[thumbup] Keep an eye out for this character.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.