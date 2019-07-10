SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A wanted inmate who walked away from a jail transition center in Salem has been caught, according to deputies.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating Celina Langley, 22, on Wednesday afternoon.
Langley was in the custody of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Transition Center for a parole violation. She was scheduled to be released July 18.
The transition center provides an intermediate sanction between jail and probation with minimum-security supervision.
People there are expected to work, either at their own jobs, or by performing community services.
Deputies said an anonymous tip led Salem police to find Langley in northeast Salem shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday.
She was taken into custody and now faces additional charges of unlawful possession of heroin, as well as charges associated with her unauthorized departure from the transition center.
“The Sheriff's Office would like to thank our partners in the media and the Salem Police Department for their assistance with getting Ms. Langley back into custody,” according to the sheriff’s office.
