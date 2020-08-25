SALEM, OR (KPTV) - An inmate who walked away from the Santiam Correctional Institution on Monday is back in custody, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.
An alert about Kameron J. Bowen was issued after he walked away from the prison and stole a DOC dump truck. He was last seen at 1:20 p.m. driving east on Aumsville Highway.
On Monday evening, Bowen was located by the Salem Police Department in Salem. Further information about his arrest was not released.
The DOC said the stolen dump truck was recovered.
Bowen entered DOC custody on Feb. 5, 2019 on convictions for identity theft, theft and unlawful use of a weapon out of Marion County. His earliest release date was Nov. 30, 2022.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
How much more time will be added?
