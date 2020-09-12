MADRAS, OR (KPTV) - Around 200 inmates at Deer Ridge Correctional Institution protested overnight due to emergency measures and conditions related to wildfires burning in Oregon.
The inmates refused to follow directions and return to their housing units starting at 10 p.m. Friday. By 2 a.m., all but 12 had returned, while those 12 inmates were placed in “special housing” and transferred to another institution, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections.
No force was used to clear the yard, according to prison officials. No employees or inmates required medical treatment.
The Oregon Department of Corrections reported that inmates evacuated from Coffee Creek Correctional Institution due to wildfires were brought to Deer Ridge. Current Deer Ridge inmates were transferred from the prison’s medium security facility to its minimum security facility, which was vacant and had not been used since 2016. As a result, phones were not immediately in place in the minimum security building.
The Coffee Creek inmates were transferred to the medium security unit, and thus had access to phones and tablets.
The protesting inmates demanded changes to emergency operations, citing the poor air quality from wildfires, temporary lack of access to phones, and other disruptions caused by the Coffee Creek evacuation.
Prison officials said they will continue to communicate with inmates, and an investigation is underway regarding the protest.
Earlier in the week, three prisons in Salem were also evacuated due to the wildfires.
