Inmates at Oregon prisons sue Gov. Brown, DOC over COVID-19 response

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Inmates at four Oregon prisons have filed a lawsuit against the Oregon Department of Corrections and Gov. Kate Brown, accusing officials of not providing them with adequate medical care.
From a shortage of cleaning supplies and a lack of social distancing to claims of inadequate care, the more than 40-page lawsuit details the alleged experiences of the seven inmates, who are all more than 60 years old and/or have chronic health concerns that put them at additional risk during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The inmates are asking a federal judge to release them if the Oregon Department of Corrections does not protect them from COVID-19. They’re in custody at Oregon State Correctional Institution, the Oregon State Penitentiary, Columbia River Correctional Institution, and the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility, according to the Oregon Justice Center, who is representing the inmates.
"The Oregon Department of Corrections is not resourced or has the capabilities to be able to really handle or manage a public health crisis like this," Oregon Justice Resource Center Executive Director, Bobbin Singh, said. "What we want is a federal court to help us think about population control and releases to allow people back into the community so that the environment that’s required to protect people can be created within these institutions.”
The lawsuit details alleged experiences from the inmates, claiming in one example that an inmate who was sick was denied a COVID-19 test but was ordered to quarantine and stay in close quarters with a roommate. In another example, the lawsuit claims 40 of its more than 100 women who live in a dorm have health conditions, but they’re still eating meals shoulder-to-shoulder.
Singh says the inmates feel dehumanized.
"I think COVID-19 is exacerbating those feelings and that experience for individuals because there is a very strong feeling both by people inside and their loved ones that the community is not thinking about them, that the state is not thinking about the response to COVID-19 with them in mind and that they are secondary," Singh said.
Singh says the Oregon Justice Resource Center would like to see the Oregon DOC comply with what public health experts are requiring to protect people during this pandemic. If that's not possible, Singh says Governor Kate Brown should release inmates. Singh recognizes that would be a complicated process.
"There is some logistics that should be worked out to ensure that as people are releasing back into the community one that they’re not symptomatic or carriers of the virus and we’re not putting them in a potential of exposing others," Singh said.
Singh says he wouldn't want to see inmates released into an environment where they could potentially catch the virus. But what about factoring in public safety?
"The idea is not to release I think folks that may be a public safety threat or may reoffend or have high potential of reoffending," Singh said.
Oregon DOC Director Colette S. Peters released a statement regarding the lawsuit:
"We are doing everything in our power to maintain social distancing inside our institutions, our medical personnel have identified those who are most vulnerable and are thoughtfully housing them and monitoring them closely, and we are providing quality healthcare to those who are ill.
Our mission has never been easy, and it is even more complicated in the midst of a global pandemic. We do not simply operate prisons, we operate a healthcare system inside our prison system. Our efforts inside our prison walls keep sick AICs out of community hospitals using valuable resources.
I am grateful to our frontline employees – correctional officers, health services staff, food service employees – who are coming to work every day to ensure the AICs are held accountable for their actions and to create better neighbors when they are released. Like our public safety partners and healthcare professionals in the community, our employees are continuing essential functions while knowingly working with individuals who they know have been exposed to and are sick with COVID-19. I have never been more proud of our employees.”
Gov. Brown’s office says she has been working with the department of corrections and the Oregon Health Authority in monitoring COVID-19 and its impacts in Oregon prisons. At this time, she says she’s made no decisions on clemency or early release.
Her office released a statement regarding the topics:
“The Governor has also been very clear that we are facing unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and she is making evidence and data-based decisions in consultation with public health officials, epidemiologists, and medical experts. Clemency and early release may be a strategy that the Governor considers, but as of today, no decisions have been made.”
Read the full lawsuit below:
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.