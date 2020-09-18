WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - Inmates who were evacuated from the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility have returned after being temporarily housed at the Deer Ridge Correctional Institution.
Wildfires threatened the facility in Wilsonville, so the inmates were taken to the prison in Madras.
All 1,303 evacuated inmates from Coffee Creek returned by Friday. A fleet of buses was utilized for the return trip, which spanned four days.
After the initial evacuation occurred, inmates at Deer Ridge protested, citing the emergency measures being utilized, as well as conditions related to the wildfires.
Current Deer Ridge inmates were transferred from the prison’s medium security facility to its minimum security facility, which was vacant and had not been used since 2016. As a result, phones were not immediately in place in the minimum security building.
The Coffee Creek inmates were transferred to the medium security unit, and thus had access to phones and tablets.
The Deer Ridge inmates have now returned to the medium security facility, as of Friday.
Also this week, more than 1,300 inmates returned to their assigned prisons in Salem.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Waaaah. They didn't have any phones. To heck with all of them. Why do they have phones in the first place? They are criminals and are there to be punished. They wouldn't like me as warden. In fact, they'd wish they were dead.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.