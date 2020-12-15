KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - This school year, FOX 12 is going inside Keizer Elementary, sharing the stories of teachers, students and staff.
Most recently, FOX 12 got a firsthand look at the school's bilingual program and how it's giving students more opportunities to learn and succeed.
“Living in this country, I came from another country with another language and sometimes it can be tough," said Nancy Martinez.
Martinez is a kindergarten teacher at Keizer Elementary. Thanks to the school's bilingual program, she teaches her kids almost entirely in Spanish.
“Most of them speak only Spanish, and learning in Spanish, in their own language, is powerful because they are understanding that I can see their faces, thinking, when I ask a question and I know they get what I’m asking, so that is very important," said Martinez.
Martinez said teaching in Spanish is also important, because it brings their culture into the classroom.
"Every day I ask them what did you eat for breakfast and they say 'I eat taquitos or tamales' and that is super fun because we know, everybody, what we’re talking about," she said.
As students change grade levels, teachers incorporate more English into their lessons. By the time they reach 5th grade, they're speaking and learning in mainly English.
“I feel it’s important, because when I was a kid, I didn’t have a bilingual class, but I feel it would’ve been a lot better if I was in a mix class like this, so I would not lose my Spanish and I would still be able to articulate myself, going to middle school or high school," said 5th grade teacher, Jose Bautista.
Students agree it's a program they're thankful for.
“I like being able to speak in two languages, because I get more opportunities that way," said 5th grader, Lucy Orta Diaz.
Even during online learning right now, the bilingual program works the same as it did in person.
More schools in the district offer this program, not just Keizer Elementary.
(2) comments
You didnt read about this when America was great.
'Inside look at Keizer Elementary's bilingual program' So apparently english is no longer good enough to learn? You do know why pilots and air traffic controllers worldwide converse in english don't you?
