Inside look at OHSU ICU as they become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – State health officials are calling the situation at hospitals across Oregon dire. Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said our healthcare system is on the brink of collapse in many areas around the state.

Day in and day out, for more than a year now, ICU nurses have been working on the frontlines of this pandemic. For many, it's taken an emotional toll.

"It's devastating,” Erin Boni, an ICU nurse at OHSU, said. “It's really heartbreaking knowing that people are fighting for their lives, and it could have been prevented."

Other nurses are sharing the same type of experience.

"To be in that isolated room with your patient who's super sick and you're doing everything you can for them. It's a really tough scenario," Kristen Roach, another ICU nurse, said.

Walking through the halls of the OHSU ICU, nurses suit up to take care of COVID-19 patients, many of whom aren't vaccinated. Friday, OHSU reported 37 people are hospitalized with the virus between their main campus and their Hillsboro Medical Center. Of those, 21 are in the ICU and only one of them is fully vaccinated. The rest are unvaccinated.

ICU nurse Sarah Mohkami said seeing COVID-19, and vaccinations particularly, be politicized is tough. One nurse said patients’ ages range from their 20s through their 50s.

"It's frustrating because I think people have this kind of ‘me’ complex or ‘me’ syndrome,” Mohkami said. “That 'It's not going to happen to me, it's not going to happen to me, it's not going to happen to me' and it's happening to people. It's hard not to feel like this is the epitome of privilege. In this country, we have the privilege to get this vaccine and globally, people would do anything for this vaccine, and they don't even get this chance."

She said she understands why people might not want to hear the reality of the dire situation in hospitals locally because it's terrifying.

"People are sedated because they're intubated, so they have a breathing tube down their throat. To make them comfortable we have to put them on medication that has a slew of side effects," Mohkami said. "The reality is they're all unvaccinated. The reality is a lot of them will die and if they don't die, they have unrepairable damage to their lungs. Their lives will be forever changed."

OHSU is so overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients right now, ICU nurse Julie Kleese said not only is it impacting the Portland area, but rural communities too.

"When our rural communities are suffering, they're sending some of their sickest patients to us, not to mention the rest of the community is still suffering from other diseases,” Kleese said. “We're stretched to the (maximum). We have the most (COVID-19 patients) we've ever had. Our rural partners are struggling. They're at the limit of their capabilities and that's when they turn to us, but the inn is full."

If you'd like to send a thank you card to nurses at OHSU, the address is:

Oregon Health & Science University

Medical Intensive Care Unit

Mail Code: UHS7A

3181 S.W. Sam Jackson Park Road

Portland, OR 97239