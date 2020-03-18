PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – FOX 12 is getting an inside look at the operations center where Multnomah County is responding to the threat of COVID-19.
This is the county’s emergency operations center where the health department and emergency management department are leading the planning and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
County leaders and city partners started meeting there weeks ago but have ramped up efforts in the last couple of weeks.
They meet seven days a week to discuss the latest directives from Gov. Kate Brown and to make other recommendations to her office and other stakeholders.
They are also working with scientists and doctors to track hot spots of the outbreak and give guidance to healthcare providers.
Multnomah County Public Health Director Rachael Banks says right now, their biggest challenge is trying to get more personal protective gear – items like gloves and masks – for healthcare workers.
Banks says keeping the community is safe is their calling, but it doesn’t make it any easier during the toughest of times.
“I was in the room when we got the news of the first death in Oregon, which was a Multnomah County case and that was hard, that was probably the hardest day of my career,” she said.
Another challenge is practicing social distancing during this time of crisis.
So much of their work involves talking and meeting, but the incident command force is trying to space work areas apart, and many more people are working remotely.
