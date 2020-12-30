Inslee extends Washington COVID-19 restrictions another week

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced Wednesday an extension of statewide COVID-19 restrictions another week.
Under the current rules, The Source Climbing Center in Vancouver has been closed.
"Despite our best efforts and no evidence of us being a vector for the spread, we're closed down, and that's hard," Co-owner Michael Lary said.
He said as part of the Washington Indoor Climbing Coalition. They've been talking to the governor's office about reopening and have an online petition. He said they want to see some sort of plan to get back in action.
"That's the biggest thing I'm asking for," Lary said. "We're not asking to open our doors and just let everyone come in. We want to open in a smart way."
Gov. Inslee extended Washington's current restrictions to Jan. 11, which also includes bowling alleys and movie theaters still being closed, only outdoor visits with few exceptions at long-term care facilities, and no indoor dining at bars and restaurants.
Chris Daniels, the owner of Tap Union Freehouse, said back in March, they turned their downstairs into a bottle shop, they're doing takeout and have a patio, but they still feel the hit.
"As restrictions lessened in the summer revenue went up," Daniels said. "I mean, we were still maybe 30 percent down instead of 50 percent down, but as soon as the restriction went back, in it was pretty much back to what it was like in March and April."
He expected the extension.
"I knew it was gonna happen. I don't foresee it getting any less restrictive for probably well through the winter," he said.
Lary said between New Year's resolutions and the dreary weather, January and February are usually his busiest months, so he's hoping for good news in the weeks to come.
The governor's office said they are working on an updated reopening plan, which will be released next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.