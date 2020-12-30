OLYMPIA, WA (KPTV) – Gov. Jay Inslee has extended Washington’s COVID-19 restrictions an additional week but promised to announce more details soon about reopening.
On Wednesday, Inslee announced Washington’s "Stay Safe–Stay Healthy" pandemic guidance, which was set to expire Monday, will now last through Jan. 11.
"Our consistent mission has been keeping Washingtonians safe and ensuring health care system and hospital capacity," Inslee said a the statement. "We understand the profound impact COVID is having on our healthcare system, families and businesses, but I am heartened by the number of Washingtonians who continue to do the right thing. If we continue distancing from others, wearing facial coverings and avoiding social gatherings, we will make it to the other side of this pandemic together.”
This is the second time Inslee has extended the restrictions. They were first introduced mid-November.
Under the ongoing measures:
- Restaurants and bars are limited to only offering outdoor dining and to-go service.
- Retail spaces, including grocery stores, are limited to 25% of maximum occupancy.
- Professional services are required to mandate remote work when possible, and when not, are restricted to 25% occupancy.
- Indoor social gatherings are limited to only those in a single household, unless those outside the household have either quarantined for 14 days before the gathering or tested negative for COVID-19 and quarantined for seven days.
- Fitness facilities and gyms, bowling centers, movie theaters, museums, zoos and aquariums cannot offer indoor service.
In a tweet following his extension announcement, Inslee wrote “Our current restrictions are working, but we can’t let up yet.”
He thanked Washingtonians for their continued efforts in the state’s fight against COVID-19 and also promised to release an updated reopening plan next week.
