VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is looking at the possibility of large-scale COVID-19 antibody testing in the state.
Inslee's office said the idea behind large-scale antibody tests is research, to help the state track infection trends and history.
"We have the capability of looking for the presence of antibodies and as people know, if you have an antibody, it suggests you’ve been exposed to the disease," Inslee said in a press conference on Tuesday.
Antibody testing is also known as serological testing.
"The real advantage of serological tests is you get that cumulative look through time," Alex Greninger with the University of Washington Clinical Virology Lab said.
Greninger said his lab has been evaluating these types of tests for about a month now, most recently one from a company called Abbott, the same company Inslee said he’s been talking to about expanded testing.
"These are the most accurate tests out there on the market right now," Greninger said.
He said the Abbott antibody test was 100 percent accurate in detecting antibodies from COVID-19 positive patients about two weeks after they first developed symptoms, and it was 99.9 percent accurate in negative results of antibodies in blood samples from the pre-COVID era.
But he said there’s still a lot we don’t know when it comes to how long antibodies last and the level needed for immunity.
"Some people are going to develop antibodies, they’re going to be positive but they’re not going to have high enough levels to potentially be as protected as you like," Greninger said.
"We have to realize it's for surveillance purposes, not for a passport to be able to go back to work," Inslee said.
Greninger said they used the test on thousands of people living in Idaho and only about two percent of them tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
