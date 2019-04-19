SALEM, OR (KPTV) - An Instagram account that encouraged cyber bullying has drawn the attention of the Salem-Keizer School District, which is now investigating to determine the identity of the student who created it.
The account encouraged students at North Salem High School to "confess" or share personal information about other students.
Some comments on the page refer to a student's sex life, and others are various forms of cyber bullying.
"It’s terrible, the things people were saying," Kiara Ballard said, North Salem's Student Body President. "This was actually one of the worst times it’s happened, just because a lot of really mean things were said."
The district contacted Instagram and reported the page for encouraging bullying and harassment, but a response from Instagram said the page doesn't violate the platform's community guidelines, Lillian Govus, a spokesperson for the district said.
"I think there’s a real responsibility on Instagram to be a better watchdog for our kids," Govus said.
After word circulated about the negative page, another student created a new Instagram account that encourages students to post positive comments about each other.
The student who created the negative Instagram account could face discipline.
