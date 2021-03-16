Major fire at ethanol fuel facility under control in Cornelius, residents allowed to return home

CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) - A major fire at an ethanol fuel facility is now under control in Cornelius after forcing 80 homes to be evacuated and forcing detours in the area on Tuesday.
Fire crews were dispatched to a reported fire in the 500 block of North 4th Avenue at 1:30 p.m., where Thunderbolt Racing Fuel and Summit Foods is located. When crews arrived they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a fuel processing and storage area on the property.
Crews started to pull hose lines to try and extinguish the fire, but could not get close enough because of explosions and erratic fire conditions. Ultimately fire crews say, a foam rescue truck from Portland International Airport was used to spray a special agent to extinguish the flames. That agent is called Purple K, and is bright purple.
Investigators say a little after 7 p.m., five and a half hours after the fire started, the incident was deemed under control. Residents were able to return home, and major roadways were opened back up.
No one was hurt during the incident, but three other structures on the property were damaged.
Some residents may be without natural gas as it was turned off to the area and utility crews are working to restore it. There will be firefighters on scene all Tuesday watching the scene and smoke might be seen, but there's currently no threat to the public.
A cause of the fire is under investigation.
(2) comments
Was there a FD pre-fire plan for that business? Does Cornelius have a Fire Marshal? Sounds to me like they got caught with their pants down.
It'll burn itself out (eventually). .. Other than that, nothing to see here ... move along.
