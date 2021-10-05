Installation of new bike-pedestrian bridge to close I-84 starting Friday night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Both directions of Interstate 84 will be closed this weekend while crews install the Congressman Earl Blumenauer Pedestrian and Bicycle Bridge.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation says eastbound and westbound I-84, along with on-ramps, will be closed, with some variations, around the clock from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11.

Full I-84 closure details:

I-84 eastbound

All I-84 eastbound lanes will close from I-5 to Cesar Chavez Boulevard, including: The ramps to I-84 from northbound and southbound I-5. The eastbound on-ramp from Northeast Grand Avenue, closing at 5 a.m. Friday. The eastbound on-ramp from Northeast 16th Avenue, will periodically open. The eastbound on-ramp from Cesar Chavez Boulevard will remain open. On-ramps east of Cesar Chavez Boulevard will also remain open.



I-84 westbound

All I-84 westbound lanes will close at Interstate 205 including: The ramps from northbound and southbound I-205. The on-ramp from Northeast Halsey Street, near 82nd Avenue. The on-ramp from Northeast Glisan Street, near 58th Avenue The on-ramp from Northeast Sandy Boulevard. The on-ramp from Northeast 33rd Avenue. The ramps to northbound and southbound I-5.



The Blumenauer Bridge, which is about 450,000 pounds and 400 feet long, will be lifted and rolled into place over Sullivan's Gulch during the closure. PBOT says the bridge will connect pedestrian and bicyclists on Northeast 7th Avenue between the Lloyd and the Central Eastside neighborhoods when it opens next year.

PBOT also says the bridge will be seismically resilient and serve as a backup route for emergency vehicles over the interstate in the event of an earthquake. The project also includes two new public plazas and landings on the north and south sides of the bridge.

