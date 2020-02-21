Intel, Hillsboro students celebrate National Engineering Week

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A group of fourth graders in Hillsboro received a special lesson in engineering on Friday.
Intel partnered with Portland Metro Stem Partnership and the Hillsboro School District to celebrate National Engineering Week.
Volunteers were at Minter Elementary School helping kids design a catapult.
The idea was to create a machine that could launch a ping-pong ball in the air and then have a student catch it.
Some groups were more successful than others, but all of them made a good effort.
"There are lots of ways to make stem careers, but our hope is that they get a sense of what engineering is, and that they can be problem solvers, and that they can do it and that they at least don't rule themselves out for pursuing that as a career,” said Co-Director Portland Stem Partnership Kirsten Harrison. “It’s not our goal that every student becomes and engineer, but we want them to get a sense of what it is, so they can consider it."
The group reached more than 15 hundred fourth grade students this week.
