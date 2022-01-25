Intel pausing vaccine mandate for employees following Supreme Court decision

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - Intel is pausing its vaccine mandate for employees following the U.S. Supreme Court decision to block President Biden's mandate for large companies.

Oregon's largest employer had initially required employees to get the vaccine back in November. The tech company told FOX 12 on Tuesday that it will continue to monitor state and federal guidelines. While the vaccine is not required, the company will still encourage employees to get vaccinated and boosted.

The Supreme Court announced its decision to stop the Biden administrations enforcement earlier this month. The court is allowing the administration to proceed with a vaccine mandate for most health care workers in the U.S.

Following the Supreme Court decision, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced it would no longer be planning a "vaccine-or-test" mandate.

“Oregon OSHA maintains a COVID-19 rule that requires employers to implement protections for workers. Those protections include infection control planning, exposure risk assessments, sanitation and notification,” Oregon OSHA said.

Other large companies, including Starbucks, have also announced they will no longer require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.