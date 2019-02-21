HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Intel is teaming up with local schools to encourage a love for science, technology, engineering and math or "STEM" careers.
Thursday and Friday, more than 100 intel employees will volunteer in fourth grade classrooms at various schools in the Hillsboro school district and provide fun, hands-on activities.
We stopped by the volunteer session at Minter Bridge Elementary School Thursday morning and talked to one volunteer about the importance of "STEM."
“I feel like in this world today so much is handed to you in such an easy way, like you don’t have to sit and think about how to process & problem solve, you just go to google. So, I think learning these skills are important to know how to navigate life better,” Associate Design Engineer Elena Weinberg said.
There will be more volunteer sessions on Friday at Lenox and Ladd Acres Elementary Schools.
