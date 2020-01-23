PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Controversy is swirling this week around Portland Fire & Rescue after a calendar, apparently featuring images of homeless camps, was found inside a fire station on the east side of the city.
A spokesperson for the Bureau confirmed to FOX 12 an internal investigation has been opened, looking into the circumstances of the calendar.
Even before that investigation is concluded, however, Chief Sara Boone sent a “Letter of Expectation” to all city firefighters on Monday.
In the internal letter, obtained by FOX 12 through a public records request, the chief expressed concern.
“Recently, I learned of an incident that has the potential to undermine the public’s trust by dehumanizing people who live in poverty and are at times the most vulnerable of those we serve,” Boone wrote.
She went to state, “To be clear, it is the expectation of this administration that all employees who work at Portland Fire & Rescue will conduct themselves in a manner that does not undermine the efficiency of our operations, the good of the order, and the integrity of our service to the public. This integrity is undermined when we fail to show respect to those we serve, regardless of their circumstance.”
It remains unclear who created the calendar and why, in addition to who put it up in the fire station and where exactly it had been hung.
It’s also still unknown if there was more than one calendar, and if so, if any other fire houses had them.
City Commissioner JoAnn Hardesty, who oversees the fire bureau, said she was disappointed in a letter to city firefighters on Tuesday.
“This is simply not a culture we can allow to be permitted in any way, shape, or form,” Hardesty wrote.
A spokesperson for PF&R would not confirm which fire station the calendar was found in.
On Thursday night, crews inside a southeast Portland firehouse, Station 7, declined to comment to a FOX 12 reporter.
A statement from Alan Ferschweiler, president of the union that represents Portland firefighters, did not condemn such a calendar.
“I would not expect the public to understand, but one of the ways that professions like the military or the fire service cope with stress is through humor,” the statement said. “The gritty realities we see every day can get grim and creating some humor around the intensity of our work relieves the stress we all feel. This is one of those times.”
Ferschweiler also said in the statement that the issue should have been handled internally.
FOX 12 requested on-camera interviews with Chief Boone and Ferschweiler regarding the calendar. Both sent written statements instead.
